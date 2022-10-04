Salvation Army Angel Tree registration now open online, in person begins next week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army is gearing up for its annual Angel Tree registration. The Angel Tree Program is a Christmas assistance program that helps families in need where parents and guardians can register for help in providing gifts, toys, clothing and food for their families during the holiday season.

This year the Salvation Army is offering a new way for families to register, that is by going online to this web address: https://saangeltree.org/ . That option is currently open for applicants to apply.

However, if that is not possible for families, they can register in person starting next week on Monday October 10th through Friday the 14th. Times to register are 9:00 a.m. to noon at their location. That address is 1001 South Bell Street, Dothan, AL 36301. iPads will be available on site if applicants desire to use them to register online.

Major Linda Payton said she expects to see an increase in families needing assistance this holiday season and she is counting on the Wiregrass to help them make that possible by adopting these angels. So far are 59 angels have registered to become adopted and that number is expected to rise.

“The community has always been very helpful, especially with the Angel Tree Program,” Major Payton said. “So, I am looking forward to being able to help any child that needs it.”

Registration closes both online and in person on October 14th.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

Valid photo id for parent or guardian.

Birth certificates for children 0 to 12 years old.

Proof of all household income.

Proof of all household expenses.

Proof of any government assistance.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.