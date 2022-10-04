A quiet Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – Another quiet start to the day with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s this morning. The rest of the week will remain quiet with no chance of rain and temperatures in the upper 80s by the end of the week. The weekend looks nice with highs in the 80s as well. No real rain chance for the next 14 days.

TODAY– Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 87° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 83° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 83° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

