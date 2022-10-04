Pet of the Week: Cuddle with Colby

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our furry friends just keep on rolling in, as we bring you our latest Pet of the Week.

Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon returned to News 4 Live at Lunch this week, and with her was a 2.5-month-old kitten named Colby.

Colby, a black and white tabby, was very proud in personality as he visited with us. He showed off plenty of energy and curiosity exploring the WTVY studio, even seeing how far he could jump to our Weather Desk! If you need a pal with the energy to keep up with you, Colby is the perfect choice.

He is also a very vocal kitten with a purr that might match that of a motor boat. He definitely loves his pets and love he gets when cuddled up to the person giving him attention.

If you ever need something to calm Colby down a tad bit, he does slow down when it comes to food.

If you are interested in finding out more about Colby or are interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

