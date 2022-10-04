News4Now: What’s Trending?
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
This is not the first time that Sherry McCormick has been involved in a scandal, convicted in 2017 of submitting false insurance claims.
Ashford man pleads guilty to child porn charges, others dismissed
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Timothy Anderson after they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, per a statement.
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says one person has been taken into custody after a shooting earlier this afternoon in Henry County.
