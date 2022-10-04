News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge

This is not the first time that Sherry McCormick has been involved in a scandal, convicted in 2017 of submitting false insurance claims.

Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury...
Ashford man pleads guilty to child porn charges, others dismissed

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Timothy Anderson after they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, per a statement.

Timothy Kirk Anderson
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder

Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says one person has been taken into custody after a shooting earlier this afternoon in Henry County.

La víctima, cuya identidad no ha sido dada a conocer, falleció en el lugar de los hechos. Se...

