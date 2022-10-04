Multiple units respond to Geneva County home fire

No injuries were involved in the incident.
According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units...
According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3.(Samson Volunteer Fire Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Geneva County went up in flames Monday evening.

According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3.

Battens Fire was later requested to assist with Tanker support. Geneva Rescue, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and Alabama Power were also called in to the scene as well.

According to Samson Fire, no injuries were involved in the incident. An investigation is underway regarding the cause of the structure fire.

According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units...
