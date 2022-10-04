Multiple factors drive Headland’s peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent

By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Known as the peanut capital of the world, the legumes are a livelihood in Dothan, as well as the surrounding area.

This season though, hasn’t been without its challenge, especially for one Wiregrass city.

Headland’s peanut yields are down 25 to 30 percent this year.

Part of that is because the city hasn’t seen significant rainfall since Labor Day, nearly four weeks ago.

“The early planted peanuts did maybe average yields, but these later planted peanuts have really taken it on the head with the drought,” explains Jimmy Jones, Henry County Extension Agent, and Agronomist. “They’re not filling out the pods completely, and it’s hurting our yields as well as our grades.”

The dry weather this close to harvest creates many problems.

Jones continues, “Those peanuts are just not maturing completely, they’re drying up, and shriveling and it affects our grades and the end product, and that’s an economic impact for our farmers.”

Turning what Jones claims is a good crop, to a decent crop.

“That’s what we’re seeing now is just an average to some places poor, where we didn’t get rainfall,” says Jones.

On top of the conditions, input costs in 2022 have taken a huge toll on the farming industry.

Jones finishes, “Everything from fuel, to seed products, to fertilizer, that we use to produce that crop has been extensive.”

He believes they’ll be finishing up this season mid-October, a bit early.

