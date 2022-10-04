Investigators: Shorterville man fired deadly blast from outside home

A man used a shotgun to fire into a Henry County home on Sunday with the blasts killing a person inside, according to court documents filed by investigators.
Ryan Antonio Tolbert of Shorterville is charged with Capital Murder.
Ryan Antonio Tolbert of Shorterville is charged with Capital Murder.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man used a shotgun to fire into a Henry County home on Sunday, with the blasts killing a person inside, according to court documents filed by investigators.

22-year-old Ryan Antonio Tolbert of Shorterville is charged with Capital Murder.

Investigators claim after Tolbert argued with victim Danny Dale Cullin, he left a get together and got the gun, then fired upon his return.

His shots—and the official document does not specify the number—killed Danny Dale Cullin.

Attorneys Arthur Medley and Dan Blalock were appointed to represent Tolbert who is held without bond.

