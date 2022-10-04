Inmate dies from injuries at Donaldson Williamson Correctional

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A death investigation is underway at William Donaldson Correctional Facility after an inmate was stabbed during an assault.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, on October 3 around 5:54 p.m. a 29-year-old man “sustained sharp instrument injuries” when he was assaulted by another inmate. The victim died at the prison around 6:21 p.m.

His identity will be released upon notification of next of kin.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division investigates every inmate death.

The ADOC came under fire earlier this year when the U.S. Department of Justice warned that Alabama prisons may be violating constitutional rights.

Just last week, inmates across multiple Alabama prisons went on strike, refusing to do their jobs until conditions improve.

This is one of several deaths at William Donaldson in the last six months.

