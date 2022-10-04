Four charged in Dothan strong robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside.

During their rampage, one of the suspects commented they were going to rob them. Another suspect used a cell phone and videoed the incident. While walking on the countertop of the business, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The identity of all four suspects was learned and warrants were obtained for each of them. As of 10/3/2022, all four suspects have been arrested and charged with Robbery Second Degree.

The suspects have been identified as: Chelsea Ingram, 21 years old of Dothan, AL; Ja’mya Mykia Brown, 22 years old of Geneva, AL; Nyesha Charna-Janay Brooks, 18 years old of Dothan, AL; and Kejuan Lydarion Stoudemire, 19 years old of Ashford, AL. Each of them has a bond of $30,000.00.

