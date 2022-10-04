FNF Week 6 Player of the Week Nominees
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 6 Player of the Week:
Omari Barrow (Pike County) - 239 passing yards & 3 TDs along with 2 rushing TDs
Copeland Cotton (Eufuala) - 4 total TDs
Jeb Daughtry (Houston Academy) - 32 carries for 171 yards and 1 TD
Cale Sumblin (Kinston) - 3 rushing TDs
Poll closes at noon on Thursday. Winner will be announced at six.
