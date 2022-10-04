Dothan police arrest two for mall diamond theft

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police say they’ve arrested two people for a jewelry theft Monday. It happened at a store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall.

A male entered the unnamed store posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, he snatched several pieces and ran.

Investigators say information obtained made officers think the suspect and vehicle could possibly be from another state west of Alabama. This information was disseminated to all surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Several hours later, an alert deputy in Baldwin County, Alabama was looking for a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description while working on Interstate 10. The deputy stopped a vehicle that was later determined to be the one in question.

Colby Allen Ladnier, and Alberto Esquivel II, both of Houston, TX were taken into custody.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department have already charged the two for separate crimes. Dothan Police Department will be obtaining warrants for both individuals for theft of property.

It is unknown when Ladnier and Esquivel will be transferred to Dothan to be formally charged.

