Dothan man charged with kidnaping, domestic violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, 10/3/2022, at approximately 7:00 PM, officers were dispatched to the 2100 Block of Montgomery Highway to a male threatening a female with a gun.

Officers contacted the female victim who gave details of what had occurred.

An argument took place between the suspect and victim and the suspect began threatening the victim with a gun, held her against her will, and forced her to comply with his orders.

The suspect, Quinderris Bernard Grigley, 22 years old of Dothan, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping Second Degree, Domestic Violence Third Degree, and Possession of a Concealed Pistol without a permit.

His bond has been set at $36,500.00.

