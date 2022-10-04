Donate food to “Helping Hands” non-profit

food pantry
food pantry(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After being forced to cancel a food giveaway last week due to a lack of donations, a local non-profit is asking for the community’s help.

A big contribution Tuesday helped to fill the shelves, but “Helping Hands” says they still need more, specifically meats and sustainable items like granola bars.

For seven years the organization has provided free food and clothing for those in need, serving anywhere between 30 to 70 people a week.

Their goal is to give out enough for full meals, rather than an assortment of snacks.

“When they come, we want to be able to give them breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” explains Mandy Booth, Co-Director of Helping Hands. “We want to make sure that we can provide that for them. We don’t want them to just take whatever they can get because they’re hungry. We want to give them what we would want to eat.”

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. you can donate to Helping Hands.

The non-profit is located at: 961 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL 36303.

You can reach them at: (601) 934-0554.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
Suspect fled jewelry store with several diamonds
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury...
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink
Dothan ice rink begins installation

Latest News

peanuts
Multiple factors drive Headland’s peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent
Salvation Army Angel Tree registration now open online, in person begins next week
Salvation Army Angel Tree registration now open online, in person begins next week
Quinderris-Bernard-Grigley
Dothan man charged with kidnaping, domestic violence
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘Cupcake got in the car with that man’: Testimony reveals new details in federal kidnapping trial