Donate food to “Helping Hands” non-profit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After being forced to cancel a food giveaway last week due to a lack of donations, a local non-profit is asking for the community’s help.

A big contribution Tuesday helped to fill the shelves, but “Helping Hands” says they still need more, specifically meats and sustainable items like granola bars.

For seven years the organization has provided free food and clothing for those in need, serving anywhere between 30 to 70 people a week.

Their goal is to give out enough for full meals, rather than an assortment of snacks.

“When they come, we want to be able to give them breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” explains Mandy Booth, Co-Director of Helping Hands. “We want to make sure that we can provide that for them. We don’t want them to just take whatever they can get because they’re hungry. We want to give them what we would want to eat.”

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. you can donate to Helping Hands.

The non-profit is located at: 961 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL 36303.

You can reach them at: (601) 934-0554.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.