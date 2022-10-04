Cool Nights, Warmer Days

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Tranquil weather continues across the Wiregrass as we head through the week. Nights remain cool, in the 50s, but daily highs will turn progressively warmer, peaking in the upper 80s to near 90° Friday. Rain chances remain out of the forecast for the next week, at least.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 54°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 53°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 85° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny.  Low: 57° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 86° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

