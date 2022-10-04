Another fugitive captured in two-state double murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In July of 2022, the Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County, FL Sheriff’s Department worked together on a two-state double murder. During that investigation, several arrests were made, and two individuals were still outstanding and wanted for Capital Murder. The two individuals were Devante Laquae Williams, and MacAuthur Mike Hawkins.

On Tuesday, 10/4/2022, during the early morning hours, the U.S. Marshals, assisted by the Dothan Police Department, responded to a residence in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Dothan. During their search, Davante Laquae Williams, 32 years old of Dothan, was taken into custody. He was charged with Capital Murder, Kidnapping First Degree, and Abuse of a Corpse. He has no bond.

At the same time, Cherral Willis, 33 years old of Dothan, was arrested and charged with Hindering Prosecution First Degree for assisting Williams with avoiding apprehension. Her bond was set at $15,000.00.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of MacAuthur Mike Hawkins, you are asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.

