Wildfires big concern for Alabama firefighters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have not seen any substantial rain in weeks. That’s creating concern over wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission says dozens of fires have burned hundreds of acres over the last week.

A control burned left unattended is what caused a fire in Lee County Saturday, according to the Beauregard Fire Department. Chief Mike Holden says it burned about eight or 10 acres, a couple of storage buildings and some other farm equipment.

The fire department fought another fire Sunday. That fire covered 16 acres and threatened homes. It took 1200 gallons of water to put out the fire.

Holden encourages you to use caution when burning.

“Make sure that someone stays with it, make sure you have a source of extinguishment a garden hose or something close by. And make sure to put your brake fan around your piles,” Holden said

If you must burn outside, the Forestry Commission urges you to get a burn permit and notify the fire department. The state is under a wildfire advisory right now.

