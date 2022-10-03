Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu

The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat.(Taco Bell)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taco Bell is apologizing for its old breakfast menu.

The chain said it appears people want basics for breakfast, and menu items like the naked egg taco or even the waffle taco were anything but.

Those order options are gone, and the company has a new ad campaign promising it won’t go that crazy again.

Taco Bell tapped comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson for the gig with two commercials coming out this month that will run through December.

In case you haven’t hit up a Taco Bell recently, the breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat.

The company admits it “over-innovated,” and “in breakfast, you have to be consistent.”

Clearly, the menu change worked – Taco Bell’s breakfast sales have surpassed 2019 levels.

