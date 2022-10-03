Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge

By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An aide to Congressman Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) is charged with Insurance Fraud, according to arrest records.

Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury indictment.

A copy of that indictment that details specifics of the charge is not immediately available in court records.

This is not the first time that McCormick has been involved in scandal.

In 2017, before she worked for Moore, she pleaded guilty to submitting almost a half million dollars in false insurance claims and served eight months in federal prison, according to records.

Moore’s website lists McCormick as Director of Special Constituent Services and Events and she works in the lawmaker’s Dothan office.

She became an issue in the 2020 campaign when Moore was elected to represent Alabama’s Second District.

McCormick’s criminal past was divulged in what appeared to be a last-minute desperation ad that aired prior to the Republican runoff in which Moore defeated Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman.

McCormick worked for Moore’s campaign at the time.

“We are aware of this matter and believe it is simply a misunderstanding that will be made clear as this is resolved through the legal process,” Moore said in a statement issues by his office.

McCormick’s attorney, Derek Yarbrough, is expected to issue a statement after reviewing the indictment.

McCormick posted bond on the insurance fraud charge.

A booking photo will be published when available.

