Prosecutors looking to shift Casey White trial dates

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors for a man who is accused of a 2015 Rogersville murder along with escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail are looking to move trial dates.

Court documents show that Casey White is currently scheduled to have hearings on Oct. 11 for multiple motions including a motion that argues that the death penalty is unconstitutional in this case. Casey White then has an arraignment in the case scheduled for Dec. 2.

A motion filed by the prosecution urges the court to move the arraignment up to Oct. 11 for “judicial economy.” The idea is that if he is already in court for multiple things on Oct. 11, then it would be easier to move everything to that day.

The prosecution also urges the court to set the trial for Dec. 12.

Casey White was in jail for a 2015 crime spree that included attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, cruelty to animals and attempting to elude authorities. While in jail, Casey White admitted to a murder that occurred in Rogersville.

In the spring of 2022, Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail with the help of corrections officer, Vicky White.

While the two were on the run, Vicky White was killed and Casey White is being charged for murder in the case.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB.
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
Shining any kind of light into the cockpit of an aircraft is illegal under federal law.
Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters
Vehicle
Overturned vehicle causes delays on Highway 52

Latest News

The U.S. Interior Department has launched a set of new policies that would require thousands of...
Interior Dept. to require body cams for law enforcement
Houston County garbage pickup notice
domestic violence awareness month
House of Ruth unites community for domestic violence awareness month
Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury...
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
According to City Clerk Sherri McBride, the notice will be for residents of Magnolia Street...
Boil Water Notice for Cottondale beginning October 4