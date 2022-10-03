Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2.

The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car crash.

Mayhew was fatally struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi A. Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana.

According to officials, the crash occurred on U.S. 231, approximately one mile south of Brundidge, in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

