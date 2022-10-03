Mostly sunny for Monday

SYNOPSIS – A nice and quiet start to the week with temperatures this morning in the upper 50s lower 60s. We will see afternoon highs start to warm as we move through the week with temperatures approaching 90 by the end of the week. Still no rain chances for the next 7 days.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 58°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 87° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 90° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

