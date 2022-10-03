Houston County garbage pickup notice

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual.

“Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Although this is a County holiday, there will be no change in the sanitation schedule.

Please ensure trash receptacles are out by 6 am on your normal trash day,” per Houston County Sanitation.

