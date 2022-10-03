House of Ruth unites community for domestic violence awareness month

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Service providers and community members gathered in Dothan Monday morning to “stand up, stand strong, and stand together” for domestic violence awareness month.

House of Ruth works year-round to support those in the Wiregrass affected by domestic violence.

Over the past year, the non-profit has served around 280 in-shelter, but several more out of shelter.

“Although we have only 28 beds, we provide services and safe shelter for those victims and their children,” explains Angela Underwood, House of Ruth Executive Director. “We pick them up, we transport them wherever they’re in need, we meet them right there and bring them in for safety.”

Beginning on October 11th, a sexual assault support group for women will be held at Johns Chapel AME Church at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise every 2nd and 4th Tuesday.

On Thursday, October 27th at 5:30 pm, a candlelight vigil honoring domestic violence victims and survivors will be held in downtown Dothan under the clock tower.

