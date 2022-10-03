First trial involving disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney begins Monday

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)(GIM)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the defendants accused in the disappearance and death of three-year old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney will stand trial this week on federal kidnapping counts.

Prosecutors allege Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown used candy to lure McKinney away from a birthday party in Tom Brown Village in October 2019. Following an extensive city-wide search, McKinney’s body was recovered in a dumpster a week later. Forensic evidence indicated McKinney likely fought for her life; testimony revealed Stallworth’s DNA was found under McKinney’s fingernails. During a state court hearing, investigators also testified DNA evidence from McKinney, Stallworth and Brown was found on a plastic bed cover in the couple’s apartment. Both face federal kidnapping charges and capital murder.

A jury is expected to be seated in Stallworth’s federal kidnapping trial on Monday October 3. In previous hearings, Chief Judge Scott Coogler anticipated opening statements would begin Monday afternoon with jury deliberations slated for later in the week. It’s unclear how many witnesses will be called. Stallworth elected not to move the trial to Tuscaloosa, which summons potential jurors from Tuscaloosa and Walker Counties. The Department of Justice elected not to seek the death penalty in this case.

Leading up to trial, both Stallworth and Brown’s defense argued to suppress statements they independently made to police in the initial phases of the investigation. Stallworth’s motion was denied, a ruling hasn’t been entered in Brown’s case. Brown’s kidnapping trial is scheduled for November in Tuscaloosa, Brown’s change of venue request was granted earlier this year. After the federal cases are adjudicated, both are scheduled to stand trial on state capital murder counts. If found guilty, they could face the death penalty.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB.
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
Shining any kind of light into the cockpit of an aircraft is illegal under federal law.
Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters
Vehicle
Overturned vehicle causes delays on Highway 52

Latest News

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
Abnormally dry conditions have developed across parts of Alabama.
Drought development now likely
The U.S. Interior Department has launched a set of new policies that would require thousands of...
Interior Dept. to require body cams for law enforcement