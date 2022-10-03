Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney

Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man who frequently uses social media to criticize police has hired a well-known Alabama attorney only hours before he could have gone to prison.

Kevin Saffold, or Mr. KevTime, employed Jim Parkman who is profiled in the Netflix series Trial by Media for his successful defense of HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy.

Parkman confirmed he has been retained in a text message to WTVY News 4.

For Saffold, the hiring is an abrupt change because he represented himself during his August trial.

That did not work out well.

A Houston County jury took only minutes to return guilty verdicts and Judge Maurice John “John-John” Steensland would have handed down punishment on Monday had it not been for the delay granted after Parkman was retained.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks opposed that continuance.

Saffold, according to police, accompanied a 79-year-old woman to a Dothan dealership where she purchased two vehicles within three days, as he promised to make payments.

He predicted her credit score would improve and she could purchase a home, per arrest warrants.

The victim went to police after receiving collection calls while Saffold drove the Dodge Ram and BMW.

He also convinced the woman to obtain a credit card used pay for dental services received by Saffold’s girlfriend, according to investigators.

In unrelated cases, he pleaded guilty to pawning the same car twice.

Saffold routinely posts videos of police traffic stops and other public interactions with officers on his Mr. KevTime Facebook page and adds commentary often critical of officers.

Court records reveal he has dozens of arrests that date to the 1980′s.

