Enterprise holiday garbage schedule

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to Columbus Day, no garbage collection will take place on Monday, October 10.

Trash scheduled for pick up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, October 11.

Any trash pick up regularly scheduled for Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, October 12.

