Dry Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Dry weather continues this week with cool nights and warm days. The pattern looks to change very little this weekend and through next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°.  Winds light NE-E.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds light E-NE.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 5%

THU: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

MON: Sunny.  Low: 54° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

