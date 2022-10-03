Dry Stretch Continues
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Dry weather continues this week with cool nights and warm days. The pattern looks to change very little this weekend and through next week.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds light NE-E.
TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds light E-NE.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds light NW.
EXTENDED
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 5%
THU: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 87° 5%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 89° 5%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85° 5%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%
MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 83° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
