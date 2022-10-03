Dothan’s FUMC annual pumpkin patch is back!

FUMC pumpkin patch
FUMC pumpkin patch(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For many who frequent Main Street in Dothan, pumpkins lined up in front of First United Methodist Church means fall is officially here!

FUMC’s annual pumpkin patch offers all shapes, sizes, and colors ready to be picked.

The fall festivity serves as a fundraiser for different ministries the church oversees.

With last year’s event raising almost $20,000, church leaders hope the community’s support this year will match or surpass that amount.

“It supports way more than our youth ministries,” explains Robbie Amunds, FUMC Youth Director. “It used to only be for youth ministries, but now it supports youth, as well as our children ministry, our tween ministry, and also The Harbor ministry downtown, which is a huge, awesome ministry outreach to many people of the downtown area of Dothan.”

You can visit the patch Monday through Saturday from 10:00 to 6:00 and Sundays from 12:00 to 6:00.

They are open through October 31st.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB.
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
Shining any kind of light into the cockpit of an aircraft is illegal under federal law.
Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters

Latest News

Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink
Dothan ice rink begins installation
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
The U.S. Interior Department has launched a set of new policies that would require thousands of...
Interior Dept. to require body cams for law enforcement
Houston County garbage pickup notice