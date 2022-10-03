Dothan’s FUMC annual pumpkin patch is back!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For many who frequent Main Street in Dothan, pumpkins lined up in front of First United Methodist Church means fall is officially here!

FUMC’s annual pumpkin patch offers all shapes, sizes, and colors ready to be picked.

The fall festivity serves as a fundraiser for different ministries the church oversees.

With last year’s event raising almost $20,000, church leaders hope the community’s support this year will match or surpass that amount.

“It supports way more than our youth ministries,” explains Robbie Amunds, FUMC Youth Director. “It used to only be for youth ministries, but now it supports youth, as well as our children ministry, our tween ministry, and also The Harbor ministry downtown, which is a huge, awesome ministry outreach to many people of the downtown area of Dothan.”

You can visit the patch Monday through Saturday from 10:00 to 6:00 and Sundays from 12:00 to 6:00.

They are open through October 31st.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.