Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 3,2022, a man stole several pieces of diamond jewelry.

The suspect entered a jewelry store in Wiregrass Commons Mall at around 2:15 p.m. He asked to look at several pieces from the display case.

As the clerk was showing him the jewelry, he snatched it and ran out of the store.

He then got into a black SUV with a paper tag and drove off.

Dothan Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call 334-615-3000. If you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

