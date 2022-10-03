Dothan ice rink begins installation

Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink(Source: WTVY)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attraction is getting a new location in the downtown area.

Starting October 4, the parking lot at 239 N. Foster Street, between the Federal Court House and the Charles Woods/WTVY building, will be closed to make room for the 2022-2023 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment installation.

The parking lot needs to the cleared of ALL vehicles by the end of the day on Oct 3.

Dothan City engineers urge people to please “DO NOT MOVE INSTALLED BARRICADES,” for safety.

