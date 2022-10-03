Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a...
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.

The Braves have been chasing the Mets the entire season. In the final series of the season, any combination of one Atlanta win or one Mets loss would give the Braves their fifth straight division title.

New York plays its final three games of the season against worst-in-the-majors Washington.

Atlanta closes out the regular season with a three-game set in Miami.

Atlanta also claimed a tiebreaker over the Mets, winning their season series 10-9.

