Boil Water Notice for Cottondale beginning October 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few residents in Cottondale, Florida have been issued a boil water notice that will go into affect on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

According to City Clerk Sherri McBride, the notice will be for residents of Magnolia Street going east on Broad Street to Elliot Drive, including Pippin Lane and Elliot Drive. Short Street and Chipley Street on the east side of US Highway 231, as well as Willow Street starting Register Lane North to Short Street and to 2770 Buttercup Lane are also included in the order. In total, approximately 25 houses will be affected.

The notice is being issued due to water line repair work happening in the area.

The city is asking residents as a precaution to heat all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the work has been completed and the water line problem is corrected. A bacteriological survey will also be conducted to show that the water is safe to consume, at which time residents will be notified.

Any questions related to the notice and water line repair work can be directed to Cottondale City Hall at (850) 352-4361.

