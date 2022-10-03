Ashford man pleads guilty to child porn charges, others dismissed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford, Alabama man has pleaded guilty to 10 pornography charges and another 40 counts have been dismissed in a plea agreement.

45-year-old Timothy Kirk Anderson was arrested in February and indicted this summer on 25 counts of Possession with Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography and 25 Counts of Dissemination/Display of Child Pornography.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Anderson after they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, per a statement.

Anderson, who has been jailed since his arrest, will be sentenced on a date not yet scheduled.

He must register as a sex offender.

