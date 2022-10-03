Those charged with violent crimes are released and here’s why they must be

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Nothing stirs emotions more than when those on bond for one criminal charge are accused of committing another crime, especially when violence is involved.

Take the case of Mekhi Telfair, who police charged with Capital Murder last month.

They claim that he gunned down Dothan businessman Robert Blount.

News 4 reported that Telfair had been charged last year with Attempted Murder in an unrelated shooting.

Within hours, a professional surety company posted his $60,000 bond and Telfair walked out of the Houston County Jail.

He was still on bond when Blount died.

Some claim—perhaps correctly-- that had Telfair not been released, Blount would still be alive.

Comments on the News 4 Facebook page came in droves.

“Who let him out? I hope they can’t live with (themselves).”

“Our judicial system is absolutely worthless!!”

“Dothan judicial corruption at work!”

“(Robert Blount’s) death is on the judicial system!”

Though they frustration is understandable, those posters are clueless about the law because in Telfair’s and other cases the system followed it to the letter.

He and almost all those arrested have a constitutional right to bond, the bail must comply with Alabama’s bond schedule, and the $60,000 that freed Telfair is the maximum allowed.

To go beyond that amount, there must be extraordinary circumstances that did not exist.

There is an exception to mandatory bond.

Capital murder—Telfair’s most recent charge—has no bond except in unique circumstances.

This time he will almost certainly be kept behind bars.

Those unhappy with Alabama’s current laws have a chance to change them.

Voters will decide in November whether to give judges discretion to deny bond in these cases of the first degree:

· Murder

· Kidnapping

· Rape

· Sodomy

· Domestic violence

· Human trafficking

· Burglary

· Arson

· Robbery

Alabama lawmakers approved the constitutional amendment vote and call it “Aniah’s Law,” named for a young woman allegedly murdered by a man on bond for other violent charges.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.