One dead after shooting in Henry County

UPDATE:

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim has died according to Abbeville Police.

ORIGINAL:

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says one person has been taken into custody after a shooting earlier this afternoon in Henry County.

It happened on Highway 57 North.

The victim, who has not been identified to News4 at this time, has life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who also has not been identified, turned himself into Abbeville police.

Numerous agencies including the Abbeville Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Henry County Task Force are all working together on the case.

