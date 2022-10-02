Officials: More than 120 people killed at soccer match in Indonesia

Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.
Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed 125 fans and 2 police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.

Several brawls between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the stadium after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during treatment, Afinta said.

