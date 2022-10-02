Beautiful week ahead

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A beautiful week in store for the Wiregrass. High temperatures will be in the 80s each day and cool fall like nights. Still keeping an eye on the tropics but at the moment things are quiet.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 57°. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 58°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 90° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle
Overturned vehicle causes delays on Highway 52
Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB.
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
Shining any kind of light into the cockpit of an aircraft is illegal under federal law.
Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters
The Crossing at Big Creek
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
Richard Fleming, 94, passed on Friday
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 10/1
WTVY 4WARN Weather
First taste of Fall
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 30, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-30-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-30-22