Beautiful week ahead

SYNOPSIS – A beautiful week in store for the Wiregrass. High temperatures will be in the 80s each day and cool fall like nights. Still keeping an eye on the tropics but at the moment things are quiet.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 57°. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 58°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 90° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

