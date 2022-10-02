Babysitter accused of raping multiple children, police say

By Maddi Hebebrand and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man working as a babysitter through Care.com has been indicted on several charges for raping children he babysat, according to authorities.

WOIO reports that 25-year-old Timothy Luna has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and importuning.

A release from the prosecutor’s office stated that the charges are from incidents involving several different children in three Akron communities.

After an investigation, authorities said that Luna found these babysitting jobs through Care.com, a website for families searching for babysitters, senior caretakers, tutors and pet sitters.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims. If you have hired Luna as a babysitter, police urge you to contact your local police department.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle
Overturned vehicle causes delays on Highway 52
Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB.
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
Shining any kind of light into the cockpit of an aircraft is illegal under federal law.
Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters
The Crossing at Big Creek
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
Richard Fleming, 94, passed on Friday
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member

Latest News

A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
More than 150 firefighters worked to contain a fire that happened at several residential...
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston