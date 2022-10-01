Overturned vehicle causing delays on Highway 52

Vehicle
Vehicle(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two car-crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 52 in Dothan, according to Alabama Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just after 2:00 pm Saturday afternoon.

Caption

It is being reported that one person is entrapped in the overturned vehicle. Dothan police and fire are on the scene rerouting traffic.

ALDOT urges people to take a different route.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Green, 22 of Elba, was booked into the Coffee County Jail Thursday night on a murder...
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Richard Fleming, 94, passed on Friday
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
Dothan Police have identified two individuals who were involved in a Wednesday robbery at a...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance

Latest News

Vehicle
Overturn Vehicle
Play of the Night: Charles Knowles
Play of the Night: Charles Knowles | 2022 Week 6
Team of the Night: Ashford Yellow Jackets | 2022 Week 6
Team of the Night | 2022 Week 6
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs