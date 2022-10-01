Overturned vehicle causing delays on Highway 52

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two car-crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 52 in Dothan, according to Alabama Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just after 2:00 pm Saturday afternoon.

It is being reported that one person is entrapped in the overturned vehicle. Dothan police and fire are on the scene rerouting traffic.

ALDOT urges people to take a different route.

