Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on September 28, about a person with a handheld laser.

Reports said someone was shining the laser at military helicopters from South County Road 9.

Federal law prohibits shining light directly into the cockpit of an aircraft, as it can cause the pilot to become disoriented or lose visibility.

Through a stakeout operation the officers apprehended the suspect, Kevin Neslund, and arrested him on September 30 for Interference of a Governmental Operation.

Neslund was also charged with resisting arrest.

The case is still under investigation with Geneva County Investigator and the FAA.

