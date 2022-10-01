Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters

Reports said someone was shining the laser at military helicopters.
Shining any kind of light into the cockpit of an aircraft is illegal under federal law.
Shining any kind of light into the cockpit of an aircraft is illegal under federal law.(Geneva County Sheriff's Office)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on September 28, about a person with a handheld laser.

Reports said someone was shining the laser at military helicopters from South County Road 9.

Federal law prohibits shining light directly into the cockpit of an aircraft, as it can cause the pilot to become disoriented or lose visibility.

Through a stakeout operation the officers apprehended the suspect, Kevin Neslund, and arrested him on September 30 for Interference of a Governmental Operation.

Neslund was also charged with resisting arrest.

The case is still under investigation with Geneva County Investigator and the FAA.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Green, 22 of Elba, was booked into the Coffee County Jail Thursday night on a murder...
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
Richard Fleming, 94, passed on Friday
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
The Crossing at Big Creek
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling

Latest News

Wiregrass Electric deploys 6-person crew to help region recover from Ian
Alabama QB leaves field with apparent injury,
Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves field with shoulder injury, returns to sideline 3rd quarter
Vehicle
Overturned vehicle causing delays on Highway 52
Vehicle
Overturn Vehicle