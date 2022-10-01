Geneva County @ Wicksburg | 2022Week 6
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Geneva County takes on Wicksburg
Wicksburg staying unbeaten in region play with a 23-14 victory.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.