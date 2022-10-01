Geneva County @ Wicksburg | 2022Week 6

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Geneva County takes on Wicksburg

Wicksburg staying unbeaten in region play with a 23-14 victory.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Police have identified two individuals who were involved in a Wednesday robbery at a...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Terrence Green, 22 of Elba, was booked into the Coffee County Jail Thursday night on a murder...
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
Pharmacist/owner Michael Stringer consults with customer in this September 28, 2022 photo
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies

Latest News

Cottonwood @ Ariton | 2022 Week 6
Cottonwood @ Ariton | 2022 Week 6
Cottonwood @ Ariton | 2022 Week 6
Cottonwood @ Ariton | 2022 Week 6
Pleasant Home @ Kinston | 2022 Week 6
Pleasant Home @ Kinston | 2022 Week 6
Dale Co @ Slocomb | 2022 Week 6
Dale County @ Slocomb | 2022 Week 6