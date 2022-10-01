First taste of Fall

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Beautiful weekend on tap! Sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 80s with very low dew points! Winds pick up Sunday giving us a nice taste of fall. Next 7-days we can expect a very calm weather pattern. A great time to do any fall activities.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 56°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 85°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 58°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Green, 22 of Elba, was booked into the Coffee County Jail Thursday night on a murder...
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
Richard Fleming, 94, passed on Friday
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
The Crossing at Big Creek
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 30, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-30-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-30-22
Abnormally dry and drought conditions are prevalent across the U.S.
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 29, 2022