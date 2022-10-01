First taste of Fall

SYNOPSIS – Beautiful weekend on tap! Sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 80s with very low dew points! Winds pick up Sunday giving us a nice taste of fall. Next 7-days we can expect a very calm weather pattern. A great time to do any fall activities.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 56°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 85°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 58°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

