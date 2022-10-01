Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves field with shoulder injury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crimson Tide Quarterback Bryce Young has left the field in Fayetteville, Arkansas with a shoulder injury.

He went into the medical tent and then to the locker room.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

