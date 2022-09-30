Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home

Paul Naylor, his wife, and their dog Mina sought refuge and safety at the La Quinta in Dothan.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control.

Paul Naylor evacuated from his home in Cape Coral on Tuesday with his wife and their dog. He soon realized others had the same idea.

The Naylor’s were joined by hundreds of other Floridians looking for a safe place to stay. They filled up Dothan hotels to escape the destruction.

Naylor said, “God has his hand over our home, I’m here to tell ya, all the homes around us have some kind of damage; fences down, roofs.”

While the Naylor’s home had minimal damage, others weren’t as lucky.

They, however, were grateful for the southern hospitality they found in Alabama. “I’ve never been to Alabama; the people have been so loving,” he said, tears welling in his eyes, “it’s been… pretty good.”

Next for the Naylor’s is collecting supplies from Dothan to try and help with their community relief efforts. Reports say that some of the people who’ve lost power in Florida might not have it returned for up to 2-3 weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

