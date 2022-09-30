Week 5 FNF Player of the Week: Dale County WR Lakendrick Jordan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our Week 5 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dale County WR Lakendrick Jordan.
Jordan rushed for 131 yards and one touchdown. He also had two interceptions with one returned for a score in a big win over G.W. Long.
