Week 5 FNF Player of the Week: Dale County WR Lakendrick Jordan

By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our Week 5 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dale County WR Lakendrick Jordan.

Jordan rushed for 131 yards and one touchdown. He also had two interceptions with one returned for a score in a big win over G.W. Long.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Police have identified two individuals who were involved in a Wednesday robbery at a...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Terrence Green, 22 of Elba, was booked into the Coffee County Jail Thursday night on a murder...
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
Pharmacist/owner Michael Stringer consults with customer in this September 28, 2022 photo
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Latest News

Central @ Dothan (Game of the Week) | 2022 Week 6
Central @ Dothan | 2022 Week 6
Ashford @ Daleville (Game of the Night) | 2022 Week 6
Ashford @ Daleville (Game of the Night) | 2022 Week 6
Straughn @ HA
Straughn @ Houston Academy | 2022 Week 6
FLORALA @ HOUSTON COUNTY
Florala @ Houston County | 2022 Week 6