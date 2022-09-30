Week 5 FNF Player of the Week: Dale County WR Lakendrick Jordan

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our Week 5 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Dale County WR Lakendrick Jordan.

Jordan rushed for 131 yards and one touchdown. He also had two interceptions with one returned for a score in a big win over G.W. Long.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.