Wanted Geneva man captured

Jacob Lee Davis has been captured by Geneva Police
Jacob Lee Davis has been captured by Geneva Police(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Jacob Lee Davis, who was wanted by Geneva Police since Friday, September 23, has been captured.

Geneve Police released a statement on Thursday, September 29, 2022, confirming his arrest.

He evaded arrest last Friday in the Wal-mart parking lot, leading to a pursuit. He was out on bond and awaiting trial at the time of the attempted arrested.

