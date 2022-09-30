Wanted Geneva man captured

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Jacob Lee Davis, who was wanted by Geneva Police since Friday, September 23, has been captured.

Geneve Police released a statement on Thursday, September 29, 2022, confirming his arrest.

He evaded arrest last Friday in the Wal-mart parking lot, leading to a pursuit. He was out on bond and awaiting trial at the time of the attempted arrested.

