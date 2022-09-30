Tua Tagovailoa injured during Bengals game, per Miami Dolphins

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely suffered head and neck injuries when he was slammed to the ground during a play Thursday night in a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the team.

The Dolphins reported Tua was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Medical staff rushed out to him on the field and used the spine-board to take him off the field and stabilize his head and neck.

The team says he is moving all of his extremities, but no other word on his condition.

Tua also took a hard hit Sunday during their game against the Buffalo Bills, but he passed concussion protocol.

Players across the league offered prayers for Tua.

Tua made a statement on his official Twitter account on Friday thanking everyone for their support.

