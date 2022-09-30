TROY gears up for Oct. 15 Homecoming celebration

TROY, Ala. (TROY TODAY) - Troy University will celebrate Homecoming 2022 on Oct. 15 and is inviting all alumni and friends to take part in the activities.

The Homecoming game against Texas State is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff inside Veterans Memorial Stadium. Prior to the kickoff, the Sound of the South will present its pre-game show and the Homecoming court will be introduced. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime.

Also, during halftime, the University will recognize the 2022 Alumni of the Year. This year’s honorees are: Dr. Dee Dupree Bennett (‘93,’94), an Assistant Professor of Instructional Leadership and Administration at TROY and co-founder of SHORT the Squirrel Literacy Initiative; Gerry Brooks (’88), a veteran educator and school principal in Kentucky most widely known for his humorous videos on social media that focus on real-world educational experiences; Britton Bonner (’96), Partner with the law firm of Adams and Reese, LLP; Jeffrey D. Kervin (’85), President and Chief Executive Officer of Troy Bank and Trust.

“Homecoming is such a special time in the life of Troy University,” said Faith Byrd, Director of Alumni Affairs. “It is a great time for alumni and friends of the University to visit campus and see the growth that has occurred. It also is a time that they can come together as members of the Trojan family to connect with old friends and reminisce about their days at TROY. We hope all alumni and friends will join us for a day of celebration and help us cheer on the Trojans against Texas State.”

The day’s activities will begin with the Homecoming Parade, sponsored by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, at 10 a.m. in downtown Troy. Various reunions and tailgating groups will gather on campus throughout the day.

The day will conclude with the Trojan Tailgaters Alumni Chapter’s 10th annual Alumni Ball in the Lamar P. Higgins Ballrooms in the Trojan Center. The event will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 with proceeds supporting the chapter’s scholarship fund. For additional information or for tickets, visit www.trojantailgaters.com.

Throughout the week leading up to Homecoming, students will take part in various activities and competitions under the theme “Game On Trojans.” Events will include: a dance competition, a TikTok competition, skit night, a banner competition, Trojan Survival Games at Camp Butter and Egg; and a pep rally at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 13 in Trojan Arena. A full schedule of activities is available on the Homecoming website.

