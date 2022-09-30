Suspect charged for death of Elba teen

Terrance Green 21
Terrance Green 21(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect faces charges that he murdered an Elba teenager this week.

He is identified by jail records as Terrence Green, 22, of Elba who was booked into the Coffee County jail Thursday night on a murder charge.

He is accused in shooting of 18-year-old Jordan Marek who wrecked his car on Monday night, a wreck that is presumably related to that shooting.

Green is held without bond and additional information is expected to be released Friday.

A law enforcement said additional arrests are anticipated.

