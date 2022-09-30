Silent Hero makes blessing bags for Cottonwood students

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - For decades, Faye Lewis has worked at Cottonwood Elementary.

“I enjoy what I do, I love what I do, and the kids are my heart,” says Lewis.

Over the years, Lewis has witnessed the ongoing battle many students fight against hunger. So, she decided to step in and help.

“Last year we filled 165-172 bags per month,” she says “and those bags counted for 20 percent of our elementary enrollment.”

The bags she’s referring to are part of Cottonwood Elementary’s Blessing Bags program, which Lewis personally oversees.

“A lot of the funds run out for our fixed income families. The bags are filled with meals a child can fix themselves we call them easy fix meals,” Lewis describes the bags that are filled with items like ravioli, cereal and toaster pastries, “is to fill in a gap to help stretch the month.”

Lewis isn’t alone in her mission. Teachers, Sunday school groups and others from the tight-knit community all step up to the plate.

“We just kind of pull everything together. We have volunteers in our clubs at school that come pack on that 3rd Sunday of every month, and send them out that Monday or Tuesday,” she says.

The food is packed into regular school backpacks, and picked up by those who need them, so the distribution is as discreet as possible. And throughout the years of blessings, Faye has noticed a difference.

“They look forward to it,” Lewis says “if the child has the food they need it helps them mentally and physically to come to school each day. It does make a difference with their learning.”

If you’d like to help with the Cottonwood Schools blessing bags, Lewis asks for food donations only. You can arrange drop offs by contacting the elementary school.

